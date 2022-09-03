Man gets rigorous imprisonment for life for raping, killing minor in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 2

The fast track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Friday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to a man till his remainder natural life for raping and murdering a four-year-old-minor-girl in Panipat in 2017.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 on the convict.

The incident was reported to the police on September 18, 2017. A UP migrant in his complaint to the Chandnibagh police said he was living in a rented accommodation in Baljeet Nagar and his four-year-old daughter was abducted by someone on September 17. The police lodged an FIR on his complaint and began searching for her. The body of the girl was found from an old well in Arya Nagar on September 22. The postmortem was conducted at the PGIMS-Rohtak in which it was revealed that she had been raped and murdered.

The police teams after getting clues contacted the police at Kaushambi and nabbed accused Sukhraj, alias Mannu, of Hanjapur village of Kaushambi district in UP.The then SP Rahul Sharma had said the accused had also murdered an eight-year-old girl in Koshambi on September 25.The police brought him on a production warrant and took him on a six days police remand.

