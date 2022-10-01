Nuh man gets rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 30

A fast-track court in Nuh on Thursday sentenced a 40-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on him for raping a minor after kidnapping her.

If the convict failed to pay the fine, his imprisonment shall be increased for eight months more. The Nuh police claim that the police had sought harshest punishment for the accused.

The police said, convict Samun, a resident of Nuh, was booked in 2018 for raping a 13-year-old then, after abducting her. The father of the victim said the accused raped her daughter after abducting her. When the girl somehow freed herself from the clutches of the accused, she told about the incident to her family who then complained to the police.

An FIR was registered under Sections 363 (abduction), 366 (inducing woman to compel her marriage etc) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act at the Nagina police station. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The case was on since then and it was on Thursday that the fast-track court of Additional Sessions Judge Narender Pal held the accused guilty and sentenced him on the basis of the evidence, said the police.

