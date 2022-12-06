Man held for attempt to rape minor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 5

The police arrested a 48-year-old man for an alleged attempt to rape a minor girl in his neighbourhood in Wazirabad village today. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Sector 53 police station under the POCSO Act. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Lakhan, a native of Madhya Pradesh, currently living in a rented accommodation in Wazirabad village.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, it was in the afternoon when her daughter was playing in the street and the accused took her and tried to rape her.