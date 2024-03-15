Man held for double murder

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 14

A 48-year-old man was killed after he was hit on the head with a brick in Sai Colony here. During preliminary investigations, it was found that the suspect had murdered the man after reportedly killing his own wife the same night. The police have arrested the suspect.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar, a mason who lived in Sai Colony. He had gone out on Tuesday evening and did not return home. When they went out to look for him, Suresh’s family members found his body lying in a pool of blood on a vacant plot.

After being informed of the incident the Chandnibagh police along with the forensics team reached the spot. They recovered a brick with blood stains from the spot.

The family members suspected that Ajay, who had allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a brick on the head in the colony, had murdered Suresh, too. The police had arrested the suspect on Wednesday for murdering his wife, after which it was found that he also killed Suresh.

Chandnibagh SHO Rakesh Kumar said Ajay had been arrested for double murder. Preliminary investigations revealed that Ajay was drinking with Suresh on the night of the murders, after he had already murdered his wife. There was no enmity between the deceased and the suspect, said the SHO, adding that while drinking they had some altercation and Ajay attacked Suresh with a brick leading to Suresh’s death. The suspect was produced in court and was sent on a one-day remand, the SHO informed newsmen.

