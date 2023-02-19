Man held for duping carpet trader

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 18

A person has been arrested for duping a carpet trader at Surajkund Mela here. The police said the accused, Iqbal Teli, a resident of Srinagar in J&K, was nabbed from Bhaskar Enclave in Delhi.

The complainant, Allaudin, had told the police that the accused had bought seven carpets valued at Rs 3.40 lakh from him on February 11. “The accused, who was along with another person, showed his mobile phone claiming he transferred the money through a digital transaction and then went away with the carpets. I didn’t receive the payment in my account. I then approached the police,” Allaudin mentioned in his complaint.

The police said the accused, who was also a carpet trader, was wanted in four similar cases — two in Delhi and one each in Mumbai and Srinagar. He was aware that artisans in the field had poor knowledge about digital transactions, hence he was duping them, the police said.

Iqbal has been sent to police remand for further investigation while his relative, Tahir, has also been booked in the case.