Kurukshetra: Man held for duping people on pretext of doubling money

Kurukshetra: The police have arrested a man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of doubling their money. The suspect, Rajpal, is a resident of Yamunanagar. Kurukshetra police spokesman said a woman of Ladwa, in her complaint, had stated that Rajpal had lured her husband into investing money in a company to get his money doubled in eight months. Her husband had invested Rs 6.16 lakh and later their relatives had also invested their money. However, the accused failed to return the money. A case was registered and the suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters