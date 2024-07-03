Kurukshetra: Man held for duping people on pretext of doubling money

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The police have arrested a man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of doubling their money. The suspect, Rajpal, is a resident of Yamunanagar. Kurukshetra police spokesman said a woman of Ladwa, in her complaint, had stated that Rajpal had lured her husband into investing money in a company to get his money doubled in eight months. Her husband had invested Rs 6.16 lakh and later their relatives had also invested their money. However, the accused failed to return the money. A case was registered and the suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Yamunanagar