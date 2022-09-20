Gurugram: Man held for hurling stones at cops

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 19

The Gurugram police nabbed an accused for throwing stones on police personnel when they reached his home on his wife’s complaint. The accused also tore the uniform of a constable. An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station.

According to the complaint filed by Head Constable Amir Singh, posted on the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV), that it was on Sunday evening Anita, wife of Lalit Kumar, a resident of Palra village, complained to the police through Dial 112. She alleged that they was a quarrel at their home.

“On getting information, Constables Pradeep Singh, Arvind and I reached the spot where Lalit Kumar was quarrelling with his brothers. When Lalit was asked not to do so, he got angry and started abusing us. Soon after, he climbed up on the roof of the house and began throwing stones at us, but we managed to escape. When we caught him, he did not stop. He began manhandling and tore the uniform of Constable Arvind. He also threatened to kill us, but we nabbed him finally,” said Amir Singh in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against accused Lalit Kumar under Sections 186 (for obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“We have nabbed the accused and are questioning him,” said ASI Charan Singh, the investigating officer.