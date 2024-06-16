Man held for kidnapping, killing 13-yr-old in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 15

The police arrested a person in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old boy here on Thursday night.

According to the police, complainant Umesh Chand, who runs a grocery shop in a society in Sector 62 here, found his son Kush missing from the house after he went to procure some ice from a nearby shop on his bicycle at 6.30 pm on June 13. As he failed to return, his mother Priyanka, who was looking for him with the help of neighbours, reported the matter to the police after about two hours.

The police said Vishal, who ran a medicine shop in the neighbourhood, had stopped him and taken him to his house on some pretext and administered him an injection following which he fell unconscious However, the matter turned serious after Kush died soon after due to the alleged overdose of the drug, it is claimed.

Terrified by his death, the accused allegedly decided to dump the body in a nearby canal and reached the house of the victim to help in tracing the boy. It is reported that the body of the victim was traced with his help. His behaviour and the recovery of the boy’s bicycle from his house led to the suspicion over his involvement in the incident. Then the relatives of the boy and locals nabbedhim and handed him over to the police along with two other suspects, who were said to be his friends.

During the police investigation it was revealed that he had administered the injection to Kush to keep him unconscious for some time and then ask for the ransom. He is reported to have admitted to the police that he wanted money as he was facing acute financial crunch and had been under heavy debt. A heavy dose of the intoxicant injected resulted in the boy’s death after sometime, the police said. The accused then threw the body into a canal, but it got entangled into the bushes on the bank, the police added.

A case has been registered and a probe has been launched into the matter, said a police official. He said more arrests were not ruled out.

