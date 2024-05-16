Man held for killing niece

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: The police have arrested Bhagwan Dass of Jagadhri for allegedly killing his 19-year-old niece after she spurned his sexual advances. The body was found in a field on the Jagadhri-Buria road on May 9. “Her mother told us that the girl’s uncle harboured evil intentions for her,” said SHO Narinder Rana. The accused, Bhagwan Dass, has been arrested. “The accused said on May 9, he tried to sexually abuse her. But, when she resisted, he stabbed her with a knife,” said the SHO. TNS

Undertrial flees from police post

Yamunanagar: The police have registered a case against an undertrial, Anil Kumar, who allegedly escaped from a police post in Jagadhri. Anil was arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. He got the lock opened on the pretext of stomach ache on Monday night. He then pushed a Home Guard out of the way and fled. —

