Man held for killing wife in Palwal district

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 26

The local police claimed to have cracked a murder case with the arrest of the victim’s husband in Palwal district.

A spokesperson of the district police said the accused was identified as Rajesh Kumar. He said the probe was taken up after the body of a young woman, aged around 25 years, was recovered near Madnaka village on June 24.

The deceased was found to have suffered head injuries and it was suspected that someone had assaulted her with a hard object.

The victim had left her house on June 23 to go to Vrindavan, but her phone got switched off soon and she was untraceable for several hours before her father approached the police.

According to officials, the police personnel who recovered an Adhaar card from the spot interrogated the victim’s kin and other family members and nabbed her husband Rajesh from Agra Chowk last night on the basis of inputs.

It is claimed that confessing to the crime in the initial interrogation, Rajesh told the police that he suspected that his wife was having an affair with someone else. The accused was taken into five-day police remand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal