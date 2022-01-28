Man held for leaking RTA raid locations

Gurugram, January 27

A joint team of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the police nabbed a Sahrawan village resident for running a Whatsapp group to leak the RTA raid locations to vehicles.

The accused was identified as Balram, a resident of Sahrawan village near Manesar. The joint team was searching for more than 100 members involved in the group. The accused revealed that he used to collect between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from the drivers to provide them prior information of the RTA raid through Whatsapp.

“It was found that the accused Balram had connected about 100 drivers of Rewari, Narnaul, Gurugram and Mahendragarh with the “Rao helpline” Whatsapp group. He used to give information about all RTA nakas through voice message on the group,” inspector Pawan Kumar of the RTA said in his complaint. — OC