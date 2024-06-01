Man held for murdering mother-in-law

Rohtak, May 31
The Rohtak police have arrested a man who had allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law to death. The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for two days.
Inspector Ratan Lal, SHO of Urban Estate police station, said on May 28, a woman was murdered in a rented house at the Housing Board Colony of Sector-1. “The deceased was identified as Hemanti, a resident of Bihar. On the basis of the complaint of her daughter Mamta, a case was registered,” he added.
As per the complaint, Mamta’s husband Roshan, a resident of Lakhisarai in Bihar, stabbed his mother-in-law and fled the spot.
