Man held for murdering mother-in-law

Rohtak, May 31

The Rohtak police have arrested a man who had allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law to death. The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for two days.

Inspector Ratan Lal, SHO of Urban Estate police station, said on May 28, a woman was murdered in a rented house at the Housing Board Colony of Sector-1. “The deceased was identified as Hemanti, a resident of Bihar. On the basis of the complaint of her daughter Mamta, a case was registered,” he added.

As per the complaint, Mamta’s husband Roshan, a resident of Lakhisarai in Bihar, stabbed his mother-in-law and fled the spot.

