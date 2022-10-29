Man held for raping, killing minor

Panipat, October 28
With the arrest of the accused, the district police have claimed to have cracked the blind rape and murder case of a 7-year-old girl in Panipat on Diwali night. The accused admitted in the preliminary investigation that he raped and murdered the minor girl on Diwali night in the name of human sacrificeto get proficient in ‘Tantrik Vidya’ (superstitious learning) the police said. The accused has been identified as Yogesh, alias Shiv Kumar of Yamunanagar, who was living in a rented accommodation on Kabri Road.
The CIA-1 team arrested the accused from the Hawra railway station in West Bengal. The CIA-1 team brought him to Panipat on Friday. ASP Vijay Singh said the accused in the preliminary investigation said he took the girl to a vacant plot behind his room, where he murdered her after raping her. He then came to his room after committing the crime so that no one would suspect him and he also began searching for the girl along with her parents.
He left for his sister’s house in Karnal on October 25. Meanwhile, he got information that the police were interrogating the people living nearby. He left for Delhi from Karnal and from there he boarded a train to West Bengal from the Old Delhi railway station without a ticket, he added. The ASP said SP Shashank Kumar Sawan had constituted six special teams to crack the case. The police suspected rape and murder and lodged a case under various Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Sawan had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for giving information about the accused.
