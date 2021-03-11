Man held for raping minor in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 22

The Gurugram police have nabbed a man for raping a 14-year-old girl.

The incident came to light after the girl was found pregnant. The accused, Pankaj (24), a native of Madhubani in Bihar, confessed to the crime. The police

said the mother of the victim filed a complaint on Thursday that her daughter was raped by their neighbour . “My daughter complained of abdominal pain and bleeding.

I took her to the doctors who confirmed that she was four months pregnant. Later, my daughter told me that Pankaj had raped her and was threatening to kill her,” the mother said in her complaint. An FIR was registered. Pankaj was produced in a city court and was sent to judicial custody.