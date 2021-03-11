Man held for raping minor in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 22
The Gurugram police have nabbed a man for raping a 14-year-old girl.
The incident came to light after the girl was found pregnant. The accused, Pankaj (24), a native of Madhubani in Bihar, confessed to the crime. The police
said the mother of the victim filed a complaint on Thursday that her daughter was raped by their neighbour . “My daughter complained of abdominal pain and bleeding.
I took her to the doctors who confirmed that she was four months pregnant. Later, my daughter told me that Pankaj had raped her and was threatening to kill her,” the mother said in her complaint. An FIR was registered. Pankaj was produced in a city court and was sent to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...