Palwal: Man held for raping woman on pretext of providing job

Palwal, May 8

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of providing her a job here on Monday.

According to the complainant, the accused gave her a lift in his car while she was waiting for a bus at the bus stand. She told the police that she had been searching for a job for quite some time, and the accused who came in a vehicle asked her to accompany her if she wanted a job.

She alleged that the accused, who was joined by two more persons, took the victim to a secluded spot near the fields of the village, where the crime was committed. The complainant was allegedly abused by the accused and one other person when she resisted the sexual assault. Rajbir Singh, SHO of the Gadpuri police station, said the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the registration of the case.

He said the vehicle used in the crime had been recovered and the accused had been sent to judicial custody. The other two accused would be arrested soon, he added.

