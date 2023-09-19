Man held for robbing cop’s car at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 18

One person has been arrested for robbing a car from a Delhi police constable while his accomplice is still absconding. The Gurugram police said the accused was associated with the Sunder Bhati gang and had robbed the car to avenge the murder of his brother.

Two unidentified armed men had robbed a Delhi police constable of his Baleno car at gunpoint on SPR Road while he was going on duty, on September 9. An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

A team of the crime unit, Palam Vihar, arrested one accused, identified as Mahesh, alias Mundi (24), a resident of Shahbajpur village in Rewari district. He was arrested last night from Kasola Chowk and the stolen car was also recovered.

Varun Dahiya, ACP, crime, said in 2014, two persons had murdered the brother of the accused. To avenge his brother’s murder, he and his aide planned to rob the car to eliminate his brother’s killers. Mahesh was also associated with Noida’s Sunder Bhati gang. Criminal Manoj Bhati of the Bhati gang was arrested from Mahesh’s house in 2022. Bhati’s weapon was left at Mahesh’s house, which he wanted to use to kill his brother’s murderers.

“The arrested accused has a criminal record. We have recovered the stolen car and are conducting raids to nab the accomplice”, said the ACP.

