Man held for running illegal parking lot in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 4

A joint team of the Chief Minister’s flying squad and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) detected an illegal parking lot being run on government land in Sector 48 today.

The parking operator was charging between Rs 20 and Rs 50 per vehicle. An FIR was lodged at the Sadar police station in this regard and cops nabbed a parking worker, who was let off on bail later.

According to the flying squad, the parking lot was being run by illegally occupying the HSVP’s land in front of Iris Tech Park, Sector 48, where the operators were doing the illegal business. A joint team of the flying and the HSVP raided the spot on Monday late in the evening and found more than 100 cars and about 80 two-wheelers parked at the site.

An official of the HSVP filed a complaint with the police in the matter. He told the police that during the raid, more than 100 cars and about 80 two-wheelers were found parked in the parking lot. A man was present at the site to collect the parking fee. He was identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sector 12, Prem Nagar. When asked for the necessary documents to run the parking here, he could not show any documents.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against the operator.

