Man held for running unlicensed clinic in Jagadhri

Yamunanagar, April 23
The police have arrested a person, Avnish Kumar, alias Madan, who was allegedly running an unauthorised clinic in the Buria Chowk area of Jagadhri.
Narinder Singh, SHO, city police station, Jagadhri, said Avnish Kumar was produced in a court in Jagadhri, where he was sent to judicial custody.
A joint team of the Department of Food and Drug Administration and Health Department carried out a raid at a clinic in Jagadhri on Monday evening.
The team comprised Bindu Dhiman, Drug Control Officer, Yamunanagar; and Vipin Gondwal, Nodal Officer (PNDT), Yamunanagar.
Gondwal, who lodged a complaint with the police, stated that Avnish Kumar was running an unlicensed clinic in the name of M/S Madan Medical Hall/Madan Clinic.
A huge stock of allopathic drugs, fluids, used and unused syringes were found during search. He said four beds were also found there.
“He failed to produce any valid degree which allowed him to practice medicine or administer any fluid or medicine to patients,” the complainant told the police.
He also failed to produce any purchase bills and stock register of the drugs.
