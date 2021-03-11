Man held for selling MTP kits online

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 21

The police have arrested a man in connection with the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits through an e-commerce platform.

Kits can’t be sold sans prescription We got information that medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits are being sold through an e-commerce website. A case has been registered against the seller. The MTP kits cannot be sold without a prescription. The matter is being further investigated. Sunil Dahiya, senior drugs control officer, Ambala

The accused has been identified as Shyamdhar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to three-day police remand.

As per the information, an Ambala resident ordered four MTP kits through the e-commerce platform and informed the Drugs Control Officer of the Food and Drugs Administration Department about it.

After receiving the kits, the complainant handed these over to officials for further action.

Brijendra Malhotra, a resident of Ambala, said, “I came to know that MTP kits are being sold through e-commerce website. I also placed an order. To my surprise, my order was accepted and shipped. As it was illegal to sell the MTP kits online, I approached the Food and Drugs Administration Department and handed over kits to officials concerned for further action. We have also come to know that the GST number used by the seller has also been cancelled in January this year.”

A case was registered on the complaint of Drugs Control Officer Rajnish Kumar. As per the complaint, Brijendra Malhotra appeared in the office of Drugs Control Officer, Food and Drugs Administration Department, Ambala. He handed over a letter, along with one packed parcel and some documents, including a purchase invoice.

Malhotra disclosed that he had purchased four MTP kits online. On April 18, he received the kits. He wanted the Food and Drugs Administration Department to take action against culprits as the kits were sold to him by the seller without obtaining any valid prescription of any registered medical practitioner. The MTP kits were taken into possession for testing and analysis purposes.

In bills the address mentioned was that of SS Traders, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, New Lions Hospital, South Delhi. As per the invoice the item was sold by Shyamdhar Singh.

Senior Drugs Control Officer Sunil Dahiya said, “We got information that MTP kits are being sold through an e-commerce website. A case has been registered. The kits can’t be sold without a prescription. The matter is being investigated.”

The Station House Officer, Mahesh Nagar police station, Suresh Kumar said, “A case has been registered as per the complaint received from the department concerned and the accused has been arrested.”