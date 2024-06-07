Man held for tampering with ATM machine, stealing cash

Gurugram, June 6
The Gurugram police have arrested a man who used to steal money by tampering with ATM machines using tape. Cash amounting to
Rs 13,000 and one scooter were recovered from his possession. An FIR was lodged against him at the DLF Phase 3 police station.
According to the police, the branch manager of HDFC Bank, DLF Phase 3, filed a complaint on Tuesday regarding tampering with the ATM machine located at Moulsari Arcade, DLF Phase 3. Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station.
While investigating the matter, the police arrested the accused from U Block, Nathupur, on Wednesday. The arrested was identified as Ajit Kumar, a resident of Kutub Vihar, Goyal Dairy Chawla, in Delhi.
“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to put tape inside the cash tray, from where the cash is dispensed from the ATM machine, causing the money to get stuck instead of coming out. The customer would leave, assuming that the ATM machine was faulty. After the customer left, the accused would take the withdrawn money from the ATM machine. We are questioning the accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.
Cheating people
- Cash amounting to Rs 13,000 and a scooter recovered
- ATM machine located at Moulsari Arcade, DLF Phase 3
- The accused arrested from U Block, Nathupur
