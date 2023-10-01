Man held for vehicle theft, six bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Gurugram: The police on Friday arrested a vehicle thief for stealing six motorcycles from near Max Hospital in the past 10 days. The accused was identified as Zakir Hussain of Tayeda village in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. The police said a team of the Sector 39 crime unit arrested the accused on Friday Night. OC

Three snatchers nabbed, 4 mobile phones seized

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested three snatchers and recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession. A team of the Sector 65 police station arrested the accused, identified as Arjun of Uttar Pradesh, Anish of Gurugram and Ramkumar Kami of Nepal. OC

Missing 14-yr-old Bhiwani girl traced to Maharashtra

Hisar: A 14-year-old girl, who had gone missing on September 25, from Bhiwani was found in Maharashtra and reunited with her family today. Four police teams examined CCTV footages of railway stations in Bhiwani, Delhi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. The girl was finally traced to Maharashtra.

