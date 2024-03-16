Man held for waving black flag during minister’s event

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 15

The police arrested a middle-aged resident after he tried to wave a black flag and raised slogans against the Union Minister, Krishan Pal Gurjar, at a programme here today.

The person identified as Abhishek Goswami was arrested by the police and security personnel after he began raising slogans against the Union Minister and the ruling party for their alleged failure in getting civic development works done in the city and the district in the past several years. Goswami was taken away soon by the police in a vehicle to the police station for questioning. Gurjar had arrived in the NIT Assembly segment for launching a development project worth Rs 1.25 crore on Friday.

Goswami reportedly told the police that he had protested against the failure of the government to provide basic amenities like water, sewage and roads in the city, which had been lying in a poor state over the years. He alleged that the funds were misused in the name of development works and the residents were bearing the brunt.

The police have registered a case under Section 107 and 51 of the IPC against the accused. He was released on bail later, said police sources.

