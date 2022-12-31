Man held for wife’s murder after 16 months

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 30

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife. The accused Pinku, who resides in Kheri Kalan village, Sector 88, here, had burnt his wife on August 6, 2021. He was at large since then.

Pinku, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from BPTP area here on Wednesday after the police received a tip off. The police said, Pinku, who used to work as labourer at a brick kiln, had a drinking problem. On the day of the incident, he had an argument with his wife Kalpana over the issue. In a fit of rage, the accused burnt Kalpana’s face on the fire stove, on which she was preparing the breakfast, the police said.

Although Kalpana’s relatives rushed her to the hospital, she succumbed to the injuries. The police had then launched a search operation in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan and also announced a reward of Rs 50,00 on the Pinku.

The accused was sent to judicial custody after he was produced before a court, the police said.