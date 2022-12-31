Man held for wife’s murder after 16 months

Faridabad, December 30
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife. The accused Pinku, who resides in Kheri Kalan village, Sector 88, here, had burnt his wife on August 6, 2021. He was at large since then.
Pinku, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from BPTP area here on Wednesday after the police received a tip off. The police said, Pinku, who used to work as labourer at a brick kiln, had a drinking problem. On the day of the incident, he had an argument with his wife Kalpana over the issue. In a fit of rage, the accused burnt Kalpana’s face on the fire stove, on which she was preparing the breakfast, the police said.
Although Kalpana’s relatives rushed her to the hospital, she succumbed to the injuries. The police had then launched a search operation in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan and also announced a reward of Rs 50,00 on the Pinku.
The accused was sent to judicial custody after he was produced before a court, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...