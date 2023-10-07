Man held over inflammatory posts

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 6

The Gurugram police arrested a resident of Bihar on Friday for posting inflammatory posts through his Twitter (X) account with the intention of instigating riots among the common people and increasing mutual hatred among religions during violence in Nuh, Sohna and Gurugram.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused on August 1 at the cybercrime police station,east.

The police said the arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid Alam, a native of Khair Shakund village of Bhagalpur district in Bihar.

“The accused during interrogation said he had been living in Delhi since 2016. During the riots, he had posted inflammatory posts to avenge the burning of a mosque in Gurugram and the murder of Imam. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court tomorrow,” said Vipin Ahalawat, ACP, cyber.

#Bihar #Gurugram #Nuh #Social Media #Twitter