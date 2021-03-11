Man held with 1.1 kg opium

Karnal, August 9
The Karnal police arrested a man with 1.1 kg opium from Nissing today. The accused was identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Bansa village.
Sub Inspector Rishi Pal said the arrest was made during a raid following a tipoff.
The accused said he bought the contraband from Rajasthan for Rs 1.30 lakh to sell it in Karnal district at a higher rate.
Rishi Pal said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused at the Nissing police station. The accused would be produced in a court on Wednesday, he added.
