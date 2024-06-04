Man held with 105 gm of opium

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The anti-narcotics cell of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a man after 105 gm of opium was recovered from his possession on Sunday. The accused was identified as Prince Kumar, a resident of Ismailabad. A police officer said, “After getting information about the accused’s involvement in selling drugs in the Ismailabad area, a raid was conducted to arrest Prince. When he was frisked, the opium was recovered from his possession.” TNS

4 arrested for cheating, forgery

Hisar: The Fatehabad police have arrested four persons, including an advocate, on the charges of cheating and forgery. The accused were arrested for allegedly furnishing false bail-cum-surety bonds for a person arrested on cyber fraud charges. The police said the three accused were sent to judicial custody, while the advocate will be produced in court on Tuesday. Sources said on the complaint of the CJM’s reader, a case under Sections 419, 420, 120B, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC were registered. The three accused — Randeep, Panch Darshana and Rajpal Singh — were arrested on May 30, while advocate Sachin Dudi was nabbed on June 1.

