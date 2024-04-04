Man held with 11-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The police arrested a person after 11 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession on Tuesday evening. The accused, identified as Ajay of Gandhi Nagar, was arrested at a checkpost. The police said following a tip-off, a checkpost was established and during the checking, 11 gm of heroin was recovered from Ajay. Thereafter, he was arrested. A case has been registered against him at the Krishna Gate police station. The police said efforts will be made to know from where he procured the drugs. TNS

Priest found dead in dharamshala

Kurukshetra: The priest of Shri Aadinath Digamber Jain temple here was found dead with his throat slit in his room on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Hukum Chand, whose age was around 70 years, a native of Madhya Pradesh. He used to live in a dharamshala situated on the premises of the temple. A woman, who also lives in the dharamshala, found the priest’s body and sounded the alarm. After getting information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. A murder case was registered against unidentified persons on the statement of the watchman. Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Kurukshetra University police station, said the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Water supply to be hit on Apr 8-9

Gurugram: Water supply in many parts of Gurugram will be disrupted from 10 am on April 8 till 10 pm on April 9. According to a notice issued by GMDA, owing to the construction of master storm drainage from Basai Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, there will be a 36-hour shut down in 1300 mm pipeline from WTP Basai to Boosting Station in Sector 16. The affected areas will include Basai, Kadipur, Sarhol, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Dundahera and Sukrali, Gaushala Booster Sector 37, 34, Civil Lines, Hans Enclave, Sector 10A ,Sector 14, Sector 16,17&18, Sector 15-I, Sector 15-II, Sector 27,28,29, Sector 30, 31, 32 Sector 38, 39, 40, 41 and 43, Sector 45&46 (Partial), DLF Phase I to IV , Cyber City & Udyog Vihar Phase–I&II , South City-I, Sushant Lok-I and MG Road. TNS

3-day Cops’ meet starts today

Faridabad: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur will inaugurate a three-day state-level IG and SP conference, which will be held here between April 4 and 6. A department spokesperson said that the conference would be attended by senior-level police officials of the rank of ADGPs, IGs, DIGs, SPs. They would brainstorm on various topics to improve the efficiency of the police and the preparation of an action plan for better policing in the state. TNS

Four rob man of Rs 58,000

Gurugram: Four miscreants robbed a Bihar native after he took a lift in their auto-rickshaw near IFFCO Chowk Metro station. The accused snatched his phone and transferred Rs 58,000 from his UPI account before leaving him on the roadside. An FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station. The victim has been identified as Bihar native Rahul Kumar Bhagat, who is living in the Sector 33 area. “On Monday evening, as I was returning home, four youths, travelling in an auto-rickshaw, tricked me and took my phone and then forced me to tell them my mobile password and UPI PIN,” Rahul said. OC

