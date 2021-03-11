Man held with 6 illegal pistols in Haryana's Jind

Chandigarh, May 4
The Haryana Police has arrested a man with six illegal pistols and a live cartridge in Jind district on Wednesday, officials said.
“The accused has been identified as Happy alias Kashi, a resident of Alewa in Jind,” a spokesperson of Haryana Police said here.
He said a police team received a tip-off that a man was roaming near a government school in the Alewa area along with illegal weapons and he could use that to commit some crime.
"Accordingly, the police team raided the location and arrested the accused. When searched, two 30 bore pistols, four 32 bore pistols and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession," he said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Arms Act. The police are also investigating his criminal background.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested