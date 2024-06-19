Man held with banned capsules

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: The Sadhaura police arrested a man after 312 capsules of a banned drug were recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Munni Lal of Sultanpur village. Anil Kumar, SHO, Sadhaura police station, told the media that a case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The SHO said on Monday, the accused was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody. TNS

Mother-son duo booked for fraud

Yamunanagar: The police have booked a man and his mother on fraud charges. On the complaint of Sanjiv Passi, a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against Kashish Jagga and his mother, both residents of Jagadhri, at the City police station in Yamunanagar. The complainant, who is a director of a firm involved in the business of face veneer, said the accused bought face veneer from his firm. He said the accused were to pay Rs 46.62 lakh to his firm. “Kashish gave me some cheques, which were dishonoured. He committed fraud with me in connivance with his mother,” the complainant told the police.

