Man held with drugs in Sirsa

Sirsa, February 14
A team of the Anti- Anti-Narcotics Cell and Food and Drug Administration Department in a joint operation seized five types of intoxicating medicines along with MTP kits and other such materials in large quantities which are used for making drugs.
A spokesperson of the Food and Drug Administration Department said that the accused, Anurag Manav, was arrested by the police after the registration of a case under the NDPS Act and Drug and Cosmetic Act. He did not have any kind of drug license or any other valid supporting document to prove that the accused could keep these drugs with him, he added. Officials informed that Anurag Manav, a resident of Sirsa, was carrying five types of intoxicant medicines, including 19,000 tablets of tramadol prolonged release 100 mg, 1,200 capsules of proxywel spas, 480 tablets of lorazepam 2 mg, injection tramwel 15, 50 strips of mesopril kit in which a total of 250 tablets have been recovered.MTP kits which is used in the medical termination of pregnancy were also found.
