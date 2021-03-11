Man held with illegal pistol in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, April 25
A team of the CIA-I of the Yamunanagar police has arrested a man and recovered an illegal country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in Yamunanagar district.
The police had put up a naka and arrested Vishal from near Kalanaur village on a tip-off.
He had been booked under the Arms Act and was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.
