Man killed in cylinder blast

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 8

A man was killed, while three persons, including a woman, sustained injuries in a cylinder blast at their house in Kundli on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Gulab. Rohit, along with his wife Suman, was living in a rented accommodation in the Kundli area, while Gulab and Imran, both natives of Bihar, were living in the other room in the same accommodation. The gas cylinder caught fire when Suman was cooking food, leading to the incident. The impact of the blast so severe that the wall collapsed, leaving Gulab dead. The victims were admitted to the BPS Medical College for Women at Khanpur.

#Sonepat