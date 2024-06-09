Man kills self after WhatsApp chat with Pak phone number

PTI

Faridabad, June 8

A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Faridabad district after a WhatsApp chat with a Pakistan phone number during which he was suspected to have been instigated to hanged himself, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Nawada village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the police said. They added that the deceased had been identified as Arun.

Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR on the complaint of Arun’s younger brother Anuj. In the FIR, the complainant stated that when Arun’s mother went to his room around 4.30 am on Saturday, she saw that he was lying dead on the floor with a noose around his neck, a police spokesperson said.

In the complaint, Anuj stated that “when Arun’s mobile phone was checked, it was found that he was chatting on WhatsApp with a Pakistan phone number. Arun was being instigated to commit suicide by hanging himself,” the official alleged.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Pakistan #WhatsApp