Man kills wife, buries body in house in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 1

The police today arrested a man for allegedly shooting his wife to death and burying her body in an empty area at his house in Radaur town here.

The police said the body of the deceased, identified as Reena Rani (35), had been exhumed for postmortem and later handed over to the kin. Radaur SHO Anant Ram said the accused had been identified as Rakesh Kumar of Shiv Colony.

Reena Rani had gone missing from her house under mysterious circumstances on September 20. When she did not return home for several days, her parents asked Rakesh about her whereabouts. He allegedly told them that he had killed her and had buried her body in the house.

The SHO said, “The accused will be produced in court tomorrow. We will seek his police remand as we are yet to recover the weapon used in the crime.”

#Yamunanagar