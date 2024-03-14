Man kills wife in Panipat, arrested

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 13

A man allegedly killed his wife at Sai Colony here by hitting her head with a brick. The police have arrested the suspect.

The deceased has been identified as Parul (42). Gagandeep of Ekta Vihar Colony, in his complaint to the Chandnibagh police, said his sister Parul got married to Ajay of Sai Colony 18 years ago. Ajay was allegedly addicted to alcohol. Gagandeep alleged that Parul used to stop her husband from consuming alcohol but he used to beat her and take away her money to drink liquor.

He said on Tuesday, he received a call from his nephew Paras who told him that Ajay was beating Parul badly. He rushed to their house and saw that Ajay was going out. When he went inside, he saw that his sister was lying in a pool of blood.

Gagandeep alleged that Parul told him that Ajay had demanded money for alcohol and when she refused, he hit her with a brick on her head.

He took her to a private hospital on the Sanoli road and later he took her to the General Hospital, where doctors referred her to the PGIMS, Rohtak. However, doctors at the PGIMS declared her dead. The Chandnibagh police registered a murder case against Ajay and arrested him. A post-mortem examination was conducted after which the body was handed over to her family.

