Man lured into investing in heart medicine duped

Kurukshetra, May 1

The Kurukshetra police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a Kaithal resident of Rs 33 lakh on the pretext of providing him a heart medicine made of herbs. A case has been registered against Jaspreet Singh and Monu, residents of Uttar Pradesh and Jarnail Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar.

In his complaint to the police, Karampal, a resident of Kaithal, stated that he sold spare parts and Jaspreet Singh used to visit him.

“In 2022, one day Jaspreet brought Monu with him and they told me that Monu dealt in herbs and later they brought Jarnail Singh and he told me that he prepared heart medicines from herbs. They told me that the medicines prepared from herbs were sold at high prices. They lured me into investing and sought Rs 66 lakh for the medicine. They demanded 50 per cent (Rs 33 lakh) in advance which I gave them on April 9, 2022, at the Ladwa bus stand and they assured to give me the medicine on April 1, but they stopped taking my phone calls,” the complainant added.

He said later he came to know that Monu was lodged at the Central Jail in Ambala in a fraud case. Karampal has requested the police to get his Rs 33 lakh recovered along with Rs 8 lakh interest. A case has been registered at Ladwa under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC.

