Man murdered in brawl

PTI

Rewari, October 26

A man here was murdered in a brawl after which police arrested two persons on Wednesday.

The police said Dipesh (26), a resident of Shukrpura Mohalla, was beaten to death and his friend thrashed.

The police said the body was found in bushes. The accused, identified as Bhupender and Vishal, were nabbed within hours of the murder.

