Man nabbed for murder

Gurugram, March 4
The Gurugram police have nabbed a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner.
He has also confessed to killing the husband of his live-in partner, Mahesh, after he came to know of their affair in June 2018. The victim has been identified as Kamla while the accused has been identified as Surender, resident of Delhi, and was arrested from near Gold Souk on Thursday night. —
Tribune Shorts
