Faridabad: Man nabbed for posing as cop; used to extort money from spa owners

Faridabad, March 12

The crime branch team of the local police has apprehended a person on the charge of extorting money from private health centres by impersonating a police officer. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Sube Singh, spokesperson for the Police Department, stated that the accused, identified as Aslam, alias Pappu, a resident of Pali village in the district, was arrested following a raid conducted by the police based on a tip-off.

He added that the police had been investigating a complaint lodged on March 9, wherein the accused demanded money for alleged irregularities at a spa centre located in a shopping mall in Sector 20. It is alleged that the accused threatened to conduct a raid on the spa centres if his demand was not met. The complaint was filed when the accused returned to the centres again this month to demand money.

Singh further explained that the accused worked as a guest teacher in a government school in the district and resorted to this modus operandi to earn extra money. An amount of Rs 4,000, extorted by him, has also been recovered. Following interrogation, the accused has been sent to judicial custody, said the police official.

