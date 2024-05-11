Man nabbed for running clinic illegally

Faridabad, May 10
A team of officials from the health and police departments nabbed a man who had been operating an illegal clinic in a locality of Greater Faridabad. A spokesperson for the police department said the raid was conducted based on reports received on Thursday evening.
The accused, Satyajeet and a resident of Yamuna Enclave, Dheeraj Nagar, part two, had been running a clinic under the name of Bengali Health Centre for a year, treating patients without any formal qualification. The accused reportedly started his clinic after receiving some form of training as an assistant or compounder elsewhere.
The accused failed to provide any documentation regarding his qualifications or authorisation to operate the clinic. Various items such as prescription slips, medicine list, a box of medicines, rolls of bandages and an aadhaar card were seized.
The accused has been sent to judicial custody.
