Man nabbed in 'honour killing' case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 28

The police have arrested a man of Naharpur village in connection with a suspected honour killing case.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar, whose 21-year-old daughter was found dead at his house in Naharpur village on February 26. Sandeep, SHO, Jathlana police station, said after the arrest, the accused was taken on one-day police remand from court yesterday.

He said after the completion of the one-day remand, he was today produced in a court in Jagadhri, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

On the complaint of Jang Bahadur of Harinagar Colonyhere, a case was registered against Vijay and his elder brother Sushil Kumar under Section 302 at the Jathlana police station on February 26.

The complainant is a relative of the victim, Radhika, who was studying in BA (final year) at a local college.

“During interrogation, Vijay confessed that he strangulated to death his daughter,” the SHO added.