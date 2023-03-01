Man nabbed in 'honour killing' case

Yamunanagar, February 28
The police have arrested a man of Naharpur village in connection with a suspected honour killing case.
The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar, whose 21-year-old daughter was found dead at his house in Naharpur village on February 26. Sandeep, SHO, Jathlana police station, said after the arrest, the accused was taken on one-day police remand from court yesterday.
He said after the completion of the one-day remand, he was today produced in a court in Jagadhri, from where he was sent to judicial custody.
On the complaint of Jang Bahadur of Harinagar Colonyhere, a case was registered against Vijay and his elder brother Sushil Kumar under Section 302 at the Jathlana police station on February 26.
The complainant is a relative of the victim, Radhika, who was studying in BA (final year) at a local college.
“During interrogation, Vijay confessed that he strangulated to death his daughter,” the SHO added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...