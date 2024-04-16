Man poses as cop to seek ‘bribe’ for overloaded dumpers, arrested by Nuh police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 15

The Nuh police have arrested a man, who posed as a police personnel and extorted money from drivers and owners of dumper trucks.

The arrested accused was identified as Akib, a resident of Ahmedabas village. A team, led by ASI Yogender Kumar, arrested him from the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Saturday evening. The police caught him red-handed when he was sitting in his car and sharing the location of the police with the dumper drivers. An Innova car and a mobile phone have been recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the accused extorted money from the drivers and owners of overloaded dumpers. Besides, he was allegedly operating a WhatsApp group, “Chalte Raho-Chalte Raho”. The admins of the group, which was created on February 14, have been identified as AK Jaan and Bilal Chhirkalot.

“The WhatsApp group reportedly had 892 members. We found many audio recordings and chats in the group regarding the location of the police and passing overloaded dumpers. The accused and his accomplices, would pose as the police, and then take ‘bribe’ to pass overloaded dumpers,” said the investigating officer.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Ferozepur Jhirka police station on Sunday.

A senior police officer said they were questioning the accused and trying to nab his accomplices.

