Man protests atop tower, booked for suicide attempt

Sonepat, June 13
Enraged over the negligent attitude of officials towards resolving the problems of residents of Mukimpur village, Rajesh Kumar climbed a mobile tower with a Tricolour in his hands and raised slogans against the district administration.
Villagers gathered to support him. Meanwhile, the police and district administrative officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.
The protesters said the entry road to the village was waterlogged for a long time as the pond adjoining it was overflowing and several accidents had taken place due to it.
Rajesh climbed down from the tower after assurance from officials after five hours. Bahalgarh police have registered a case against him under Section 309 of the IPC.
