Man robbed, murdered

Gurugram, March 24
A 28-year-old man was robbed and shot dead by an unidentified person in the Pataudi area. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Gurjar, native of Alwar, Rajasthan.
On the complaint of the brother of the deceased, an FIR was registered against an unidentified at Pataudi police station. —
