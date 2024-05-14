Man run over after brawl in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 13

A 31-year-old man, who works as a manager with an IT company, was crushed to death under a car after a clash among neighbours at South City 2 on the Sohna road on Sunday late night.

In the clash, the deceased's younger brother was critically injured.

According to information, the accused dragged both the brothers on his car's bonnet for around 20 metres and the incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

The police said when the domestic help of Rishabh reached the society in a cab, which stopped in front of neighbour Manoj Bhardwaj's house. Thereafter, Manoj and the domestic help of Rishabh started arguing.

In the meantime, Rishabh, along with his brother Ranjak, his mother and his wife, reached the spot. A brawl broke out between Rishabh and Manoj, which turned into a bloody clash when Manoj called some of his friends. They thrashed both the brothers.

Then angered Manoj dragged both the brothers on his car’s bonnet. Ranjak fell on the road, while Rishabh was crushed under the car.

The police said the incident took place in front of a house in South City 2 around 11:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Rishabh, a native of Gangnagar in Rajasthan, who was staying with his family.

The police said when the domestic help of Rishabh reached the society in a cab, which stopped in front of their neighbour Manoj Bhardwaj’s house. Thereafter, Manoj and the domestic help of Rishabh started arguing.

In the meantime, Rishabh, along with his brother Ranjak, his mother and his wife, reached the spot. A brawl broke out between Rishabh and Manoj, which turned into a bloody clash when Manoj called some of his friends. They thrashed both the brothers.

Then angered Manoj dragged both the brothers on his car's bonnet. Ranjak fell on the road, while Rishabh was crushed under the car. After the incident, Manoj fled the scene in his car. Both the brothers rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Rishabh dead.

A case under Sections 302, 307 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Manoj Bhardwaj and others at the Sector 50 police station on Monday.

“We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Satyawan, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 50 police station.

