Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for dowry death

Yamunanagar, November 17
Neha Nohria, Additional Sessions Judge of the District Court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment in a dowry death case recently.
The convict, Amit, alias Bhola, belongs to Sarwar Mohalla of Jagadhri. Amit’s wife Shivani died on September 5, 2021.
On the complaint of deceased Shivani’s father Lalit Kumar of Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, a dowry death case was registered.
In his complaint to the police, Lalit Kumar told the police that his daughter got married to Amit of Jagadhri on December 10, 2018.
He said Shivani’s husband and his family members started harassing her for dowry just after two months of the wedding. “On May 4, 2021, we got to know that Shivani had died. When we reached the house of her in-laws, the body was lying in a room,” alleged the complainant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody