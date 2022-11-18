Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for dowry death

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 17

Neha Nohria, Additional Sessions Judge of the District Court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment in a dowry death case recently.

The convict, Amit, alias Bhola, belongs to Sarwar Mohalla of Jagadhri. Amit’s wife Shivani died on September 5, 2021.

On the complaint of deceased Shivani’s father Lalit Kumar of Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, a dowry death case was registered.

In his complaint to the police, Lalit Kumar told the police that his daughter got married to Amit of Jagadhri on December 10, 2018.

He said Shivani’s husband and his family members started harassing her for dowry just after two months of the wedding. “On May 4, 2021, we got to know that Shivani had died. When we reached the house of her in-laws, the body was lying in a room,” alleged the complainant.