Man sentenced to 20 years for raping minor

Bhiwani, April 3
A district court has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl.
The Bhiwani police said the convict, identified as Vishal, was booked under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 363, 366 and 506 of the IPC on the complaint of the victim’s mother last year.
The ADJ Fast-Track Court in Bhiwani sentenced the convict to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.
