Man sexually abuses minor

Yamunanagar, September 10
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abused sexually by a man in Yamunanagar district.
The accused has been identified as Surinder Kumar (45), alias Kala, of Khajuri village in the district. On the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case was registered against Surinder Kumar under Sections of the POCSO Act at the City police station, Jagadhri, on September 3.
The complainant said Surinder Kumar used to come to her house as he was known to her family. She said he came to her house on August 26 and stayed at her house at night.
She alleged that he sexually abused her daughter that night. She said after committing the crime, the accused threatened her daughter with dire consequences.
