Man sexually assaults minor girl, booked

Kurukshetra, May 7

The police have booked a man under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar.

As per information, the victim’s mother, in her complaint to the police, said she lived separately from her husband in a rented accommodation with her two sons and a daughter.

The complainant, who is a labourer and has some marital dispute with her husband, said, “The accused used to come to see us at our rented accommodation. On April 30, May 1 and 2, when I was at work, the accused came to my place and sexually assaulted my daughter. He also threatened to kill my family if she narrated the incident to anyone.”

A case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Kurukshetra University police station.

