Man sexually assaults minor girl, booked

Kurukshetra, May 7
The police have booked a man under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar.
As per information, the victim’s mother, in her complaint to the police, said she lived separately from her husband in a rented accommodation with her two sons and a daughter.
The complainant, who is a labourer and has some marital dispute with her husband, said, “The accused used to come to see us at our rented accommodation. On April 30, May 1 and 2, when I was at work, the accused came to my place and sexually assaulted my daughter. He also threatened to kill my family if she narrated the incident to anyone.”
A case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Kurukshetra University police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...