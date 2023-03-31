Man shoots at co-worker, held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 30

The Gurugram police on Thursday arrested an employee of a financial advisory company for allegedly shooting at his co-worker after an argument over a chair in office.

The accused has been identified as Aman Jangra, a resident of Hisar. “We are questioning the accused. He will be produced in a city court on Friday,” said Dr Kavita, ACP, east.

Vishal was critically injured after getting a bullet shot in his chest. An FIR was registered.